Hughson fire injures two residents

Two people were hospitalized Sunday after they were injured in a fire in Hughson, officials said.
The injured people were reportedly an adult and a teenager, but there was only a few details available Sunday afternoon.
Hughson Fire Protection District Chief Scott Berner said the two residents suffered burn injuries in a blaze at a home about 1 p.m. Sunday. He said the injured people were brought to a gas station on East Whitmore Avenue and Santa Fe Avenue, where authorities found them.
Berner said he did not have any information about the severity of their injuries or more details about the fire itself.
There will be more on this news story as soon as information becomes available.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394
Comments