Rainy weather returns as thunderstorms move through Modesto area

Rainy weather is expected to return Monday night as a series of storms moves through the Northern San Joaquin Valley and brings along some cooler temperatures throughout the week.
The National Weather Service says there will likely be showers Monday night and early Tuesday with a 60 percent chance of precipitation between a tenth and quarter of an inch. A 9 mph southeast wind and a low temperature of 57 degrees also are expected Monday night.
The same chance of showers will continue throughout Tuesday with the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon, forecasters said. The high temperature will hover around 70 degrees in the Modesto area Tuesday with a southeast wind 11 to 14 mph and wind gusts as high as 20 mph.
The weather service said there will be between a tenth and quarter of an inch of additional rainfall Tuesday, but higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers Tuesday night with a low temperature around 51 degrees and 5 to 13 mph wind.
A 30 percent chance of showers will remain throughout Wednesday with a high near 66 degrees and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening and a low temperature of 47 degrees overnight. More rain is predicted Friday and Saturday with the chance of precipitation dropping Sunday.
The weather service said the brunt of these storms is expected on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday with greater potential for area flooding later in the week. In the mountains, the snow levels will drop from 7,000 feet Monday to 6,000 to 6,500 feet by Wednesday.
