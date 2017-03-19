Keyes man dies after suspected DUI crash

A 37-year-old man died after a Saturday night road wreck in which he was not wearing a seat belt and is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The man from Keyes was taken by ambulance to Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, where he died about an hour after the crash. The CHP did not release his name pending family notification.
The deadly crash occurred in Keyes about 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Keyes and Nunes Road. The CHP said the man was driving a 2001 Ford east on Keyes Road.
Sandy Taylor, 49 of Atwater was driving a 2006 Pontiac about 40 to 50 mph west on Keyes just east of Nunes.
The CHP said the man made a left turn toward Nunes directly in front of the Pontiac. Taylor tried to slow down and avoid a crash, but the Pontiac’s front end struck the Ford’s right side.
Taylor was examined by medics at the scene. The CHP said she complained of some pain but opted to seek medical treatment on her own. She was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.
