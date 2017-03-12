Car rolls on its roof near Modesto’s Vintage Faire Mall

A woman walked away uninjured Sunday morning when her compact car overturned after colliding with a pickup near the Vintage Faire Mall in north Modesto.
The crash occurred about 10:45 a.m. on Dale Road, just south of Veneman Avenue. The woman was driving a silver Toyota Corolla with no passengers.
Modesto police Sgt. Derrick Tyler said a white Ford F-150 pickup was heading north and merging into the right northbound lane, when the two vehicles collided.
The impact pushed the car onto two wheels before the Corolla overturned onto its roof. The car came to rest in the left turn lane facing north.
Tyler said it was unclear which driver was at a fault. A man driving the pickup was not injured and cooperated with officers at the crash site.
The woman appeared to be emotionally shaken by the crash, Tyler said, but she wasn’t complaining of any pain. Medics examined her at the scene. Tyler said there was no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394
Comments