Man dies after plane crash at Oakdale airport

A man died after his plane crashed into a pickup at the Oakdale airport on Saturday (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)
Governor and Sheriff dedicate new detention center

Jerry Brown and county officials dedicated 170,000 square feet of facilities that helps address Stanislaus County’s historic need for more jail space and fulfill its role in California’s public safety realignment, a reform initiative that makes counties responsible for less serious offenders. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com)

Fresh produce springs up in Ceres cafeterias

At Central Valley High in Ceres, CA, grab and go fruits and a pile high salad bar give color, variety and fresh tastes to a strictly regulated, healthy school lunch. The GOP is weighs erasing the federal rules, but no matter how that plays out, kids say they like today's lunches better. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)

Victim's mother speaks after sentencing

Kathie Patterson, mother of murder victim Eldoris Graham, speaks after the sentencing of Anthony Coxum Tuesday (03-07-17) at the Stanislaus County Superior Courthouse. Coxum was convicted of murdering Graham and leaving her body under a pedestrian bridge in Modesto. Video By: Joan Barnett Lee / jlee@modbee.com

Coxum sentencing in Graham murder

Anthony Coxum arrives for sentencing at The Stanislaus County Superior Courthouse in Modesto, Calif. Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Coxum was found guilty on Feb. 3 in the murder of Eldoris Graham.

