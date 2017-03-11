The cultures of Ireland, Scotland, Cornwall and Wales are celebrated at the Sonora Celtic Faire, where combatants in full armor also will be giving it their all through the weekend. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com)
Jerry Brown and county officials dedicated 170,000 square feet of facilities that helps address Stanislaus County’s historic need for more jail space and fulfill its role in California’s public safety realignment, a reform initiative that makes counties responsible for less serious offenders. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com)
At Central Valley High in Ceres, CA, grab and go fruits and a pile high salad bar give color, variety and fresh tastes to a strictly regulated, healthy school lunch. The GOP is weighs erasing the federal rules, but no matter how that plays out, kids say they like today's lunches better. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)
The City of Modesto and the Modesto Youth Soccer Association are ending their partnership over the operation of the soccer fields at Mary Grogan Community Park in East Modesto, Calif. (Kevin Valine/kvaline@modbee.com)
Flor Sanchez, the first of nine Patterson High teams to reach the final round in the Charles E. Thompson Entrepreneurial Challenge, shows her business plan for Zip Up Shoes to award judges on March 3, 2017, in Patterson, CA. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com
A man suspected of driving under the influence allegedly was involved in two hit-and-run accidents in east Modesto, Calif., on Friday, March 3, 2017. In the second accident, seen in this video, he tried fleeing the scene on foot but was caught by witnesses and held there until officers could arrive. The man was later identified as Jose Campos Jr., 34. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)