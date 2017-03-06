Ripon plant makes health products for cows

A man suspected of driving under the influence allegedly was involved in two hit-and-run accidents in east Modesto, Calif., on Friday, March 3, 2017. In the second accident, seen in this video, he tried fleeing the scene on foot but was caught by witnesses and held there until officers could arrive. The man was later identified as Jose Campos Jr., 34. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)
Marcus Pendleton, a neighbor of homicide suspects on i.e. Escamilla and Kylie Beasley, talks about what he heard as police arrived on scene at the Emerald Pointe in Modesto, Calif. ( LErin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)
A man was shot in downtown Modesto on Thursday, March 2, 2017. The victim, who was found in the 500 block of 12th Street, was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries. (Garth Stapley/gstapley@modbee.com)
The mother of Doneisha Neal, an honor roll high school student who committed suicide at 15 after being told she was being sent to an alternative education program, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Modesto City Schools demanding they change what the suit says are discipline practices that are discriminatory to black youth. (Nan Austin/na
One man was shot, and another was in custody after gunfire on Penny Lane in Modesto, Calif. Here are scenes from the shooting site, where the victim was found at an AM/PM on Yosemite Boulevard and Creekside Golf Course, where the suspect was taken into custody. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)
Attorney Allison Davenport shares immigration stop essentials - don't talk, don't open the door, don't sign - at a Dreamers Summit Feb. 24, 2017, at California State University Stanislaus in Turlock, CA. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com