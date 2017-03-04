Hope Haven West gives wheelchairs to disabled across globe

Marcus Pendleton, a neighbor of homicide suspects on i.e. Escamilla and Kylie Beasley, talks about what he heard as police arrived on scene at the Emerald Pointe in Modesto, Calif. ( LErin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)
A man was shot in downtown Modesto on Thursday, March 2, 2017. The victim, who was found in the 500 block of 12th Street, was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries. (Garth Stapley/gstapley@modbee.com)
Stanislaus County Office of Education and Opportunity Stanislaus workforce training programs will coalesce at the blue tiled building long used by the Modesto Bee newspaper. Classes are expected the start in the fall. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)
The mother of Doneisha Neal, an honor roll high school student who committed suicide at 15 after being told she was being sent to an alternative education program, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Modesto City Schools demanding they change what the suit says are discipline practices that are discriminatory to black youth. (Nan Austin/na
Attorney Allison Davenport shares immigration stop essentials - don't talk, don't open the door, don't sign - at a Dreamers Summit Feb. 24, 2017, at California State University Stanislaus in Turlock, CA. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com
Modesto-based Valley Recovery runs one of the few residential drug treatment programs for women, and two years ago added graduate homes to help recovered clients transition to living on their own. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com and Ken Carlson/kcarlson@modbee.com)
he Police Department released edited versions of body camera footage from officers John C. Lee and Randy Raduechel of their response to a landlord-tenant dispute in 2015. The landlord, Patricia Mugrauer, sued the city after officers entered her home without her permission, and Lee pushed her, causing her to fall and break her hip. The city agreed to pay nearly $750,000 last month to end her litigation.