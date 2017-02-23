Hole found and sewer trunk fix underway

City of Modesto Utilities Director Larry Parlin said the city believes it has found the hole in a main sewer trunk that was letting water from the swollen Tuolumne River into the sewer system and causing it to reach its storage capacity. Crews are working to repair the hole. He said if this hole is the source of the river water it means Modesto does not have to release partially treated wastewater into San Joaquin River over the next few weeks. But he said that possibility still exists after that because the ponds that store treated wastewater have reached their capacity. (Kevin Valine and Andy Alfaro)

Two killed in head-on crash

A Hickman man and a Waterford man were killed in a head-on crash on Milnes Road near the Oakdale-Waterford Highway on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Junior SEALs train in Modesto

Girls have joined the boys in the seventh year of the Junior Navy SEALS Program of Stanislaus County, training for the grueling Trident Challenge competition this spring in Coronado. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Family wants killers to stay in prison

Family and friends of 1979 murder victims Phil and Kathy Ranzo went to Sacramento to ask Gov. Jerry Brown to overturn Parole Board's decision to release convicted killers Marty Don Spears and Jeffrey Maria. They held a press conference in State Sen. Cathleen Galgiani's office.

