Fire crew rescues two dogs stranded at the American Legion Hall

A Hickman man and a Waterford man were killed in a head-on crash on Milnes Road near the Oakdale-Waterford Highway on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com
Girls have joined the boys in the seventh year of the Junior Navy SEALS Program of Stanislaus County, training for the grueling Trident Challenge competition this spring in Coronado. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com
Family and friends of 1979 murder victims Phil and Kathy Ranzo went to Sacramento to ask Gov. Jerry Brown to overturn Parole Board's decision to release convicted killers Marty Don Spears and Jeffrey Maria. They held a press conference in State Sen. Cathleen Galgiani's office.