Fire crew rescues two dogs stranded at the American Legion Hall

Crews were there to check on the hall but found two large dogs stranded on the property. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com0

Side view of Don Pedro spillway

Here is a side view seconds after the Turlock Irrigation District opened the spillway gates at Don Pedro Reservoir on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. (Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office)

Two killed in head-on crash

A Hickman man and a Waterford man were killed in a head-on crash on Milnes Road near the Oakdale-Waterford Highway on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Junior SEALs train in Modesto

Girls have joined the boys in the seventh year of the Junior Navy SEALS Program of Stanislaus County, training for the grueling Trident Challenge competition this spring in Coronado. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Family wants killers to stay in prison

Family and friends of 1979 murder victims Phil and Kathy Ranzo went to Sacramento to ask Gov. Jerry Brown to overturn Parole Board's decision to release convicted killers Marty Don Spears and Jeffrey Maria. They held a press conference in State Sen. Cathleen Galgiani's office.

Falling tree sparks fire

In a north Modesto neighborhood on Friday afternoon, wind knocked down a tree, whose roots broke power and gas lines, sparking a fire. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

