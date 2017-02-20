Side view of Don Pedro spillway

A Hickman man and a Waterford man were killed in a head-on crash on Milnes Road near the Oakdale-Waterford Highway on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com
Girls have joined the boys in the seventh year of the Junior Navy SEALS Program of Stanislaus County, training for the grueling Trident Challenge competition this spring in Coronado. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com
Family and friends of 1979 murder victims Phil and Kathy Ranzo went to Sacramento to ask Gov. Jerry Brown to overturn Parole Board's decision to release convicted killers Marty Don Spears and Jeffrey Maria. They held a press conference in State Sen. Cathleen Galgiani's office.
Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Vatican’s department for Integral Human Development, gave the keynote address for the World Meeting of Popular Movements, which has bought roughly 600 people from various faiths and secular organizations to the campus of Central Catholic High School through Sunday. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com
Calm before the storm in the Lake Don Pedro area near La Grange. Workers at Lake Don Pedro Houseboat Works discuss the impending storm and possible flooding. Video By: Joan Barnett Lee / jlee@modbee.com
Joe Sallaberry, president of the board that oversees some of the levees along the San Joaquin River near Crows Landing, California, talks about the system as the threat of flooding looms on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)