How TID opens Don Pedro spillway gates

TID's Calvin Curtain discusses how they open the spillway gates at Don Pedro Reservoir. (Patty Guerra/pguerra@modbee.com)
Local

Family wants killers to stay in prison

Family and friends of 1979 murder victims Phil and Kathy Ranzo went to Sacramento to ask Gov. Jerry Brown to overturn Parole Board's decision to release convicted killers Marty Don Spears and Jeffrey Maria. They held a press conference in State Sen. Cathleen Galgiani's office.

Local

Falling tree sparks fire

In a north Modesto neighborhood on Friday afternoon, wind knocked down a tree, whose roots broke power and gas lines, sparking a fire. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Local

Vatican-led meeting in Modesto tackles walls and social justice

Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Vatican’s department for Integral Human Development, gave the keynote address for the World Meeting of Popular Movements, which has bought roughly 600 people from various faiths and secular organizations to the campus of Central Catholic High School through Sunday. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

Local

Dairy farmer keeps watch on levee near Crows Landing

Joe Sallaberry, president of the board that oversees some of the levees along the San Joaquin River near Crows Landing, California, talks about the system as the threat of flooding looms on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)

Local

Modesto's Seventh Street Bridge

Stanislaus County Deputy Public Works Director Dave Leamon talks about the process to replace the iconic bridge. The city has endorsed the proposal. Kevin Valine/kvaline@modbee.com

Crime

Fatal officer-involved shooting

A male suspect was shot Wednesday morning by a Newman police officer who responded to a report of a fight with weapons at a home on Bobolink Avenue. The man died at a hospital. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Local

United Samaritans Turlock fundraiser has a lot of heart

Courtney Fernandes and friends spread the love each night, putting out hearts in 10 front lawns and picking them up the next evening, each a $20 donation to United Samaritans Foundation that provides daily lunches for the needy in Turlock and surrounding towns. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)

