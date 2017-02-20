How TID opens Don Pedro spillway gates

Family and friends of 1979 murder victims Phil and Kathy Ranzo went to Sacramento to ask Gov. Jerry Brown to overturn Parole Board's decision to release convicted killers Marty Don Spears and Jeffrey Maria. They held a press conference in State Sen. Cathleen Galgiani's office.
Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Vatican’s department for Integral Human Development, gave the keynote address for the World Meeting of Popular Movements, which has bought roughly 600 people from various faiths and secular organizations to the campus of Central Catholic High School through Sunday. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com
Joe Sallaberry, president of the board that oversees some of the levees along the San Joaquin River near Crows Landing, California, talks about the system as the threat of flooding looms on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)
A male suspect was shot Wednesday morning by a Newman police officer who responded to a report of a fight with weapons at a home on Bobolink Avenue. The man died at a hospital. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com
Courtney Fernandes and friends spread the love each night, putting out hearts in 10 front lawns and picking them up the next evening, each a $20 donation to United Samaritans Foundation that provides daily lunches for the needy in Turlock and surrounding towns. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)