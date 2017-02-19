Tuolumne stays within banks as rain starts up again

The Tuolumne River continued to stay barely within its banks as rain started up yet again Sunday afternoon.
The river stood at 54.7 feet above sea level at the Ninth Street Bridge in Modesto as of 2 p.m., just inches from the flood stage of 55 feet, the California Department of Water Resources reported. It projected little change through late Monday morning.
Don Pedro Reservoir stood at 825.6 feet above sea level, a little lower than earlier in the day thanks to heavy releases to prepare for upcoming runoff.
The Turlock Irrigation District, which manages Don Pedro, continues to warn that it would have to use its spillway if the level topped the 830-foot capacity. The flows would not be as intense as the 1997 flood, when warm rain melted much of the snowpack.
We will have more on the story later today.
