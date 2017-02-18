Modesto residents near Tuolumne River prepare for floods

Residents prepare for possible flooding near Tuolumne River. Riverdale Park neighborhoods flooded in 1997. Residents brace for more storms on Monday.
Vatican-led meeting in Modesto tackles walls and social justice

Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Vatican’s department for Integral Human Development, gave the keynote address for the World Meeting of Popular Movements, which has bought roughly 600 people from various faiths and secular organizations to the campus of Central Catholic High School through Sunday. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

Workers In La Grange Brace For Flooding

Calm before the storm in the Lake Don Pedro area near La Grange. Workers at Lake Don Pedro Houseboat Works discuss the impending storm and possible flooding. Video By: Joan Barnett Lee / jlee@modbee.com

Modesto's Seventh Street Bridge

Stanislaus County Deputy Public Works Director Dave Leamon talks about the process to replace the iconic bridge. The city has endorsed the proposal. Kevin Valine/kvaline@modbee.com

Fatal officer-involved shooting

A male suspect was shot Wednesday morning by a Newman police officer who responded to a report of a fight with weapons at a home on Bobolink Avenue. The man died at a hospital. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

United Samaritans Turlock fundraiser has a lot of heart

Courtney Fernandes and friends spread the love each night, putting out hearts in 10 front lawns and picking them up the next evening, each a $20 donation to United Samaritans Foundation that provides daily lunches for the needy in Turlock and surrounding towns. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)

Boy badly hurt when hit by car

A 4-year-old suffered a broken leg, broken arm and head injuries after a car backed over him in a dirt parking lot and driveway in Ceres. He was airlifted to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

PHAST member Vaneza Mariscal

Vaneza Mariscal and other Protecting Health and Slamming Tobacco members from Modesto High show their support for the city's proposal to ban smoking in parks.

Son's last goodbye shared by Timothy Hall's father

Derrick Hall of Chicago shares his last video of Timothy Hall, 10, who died after being trapped in a house fire Feb. 12, 2017, in Empire, CA. "My last moments with my son daddy love you," he added in sending the video. He described Timothy as "a joyful kid" who loved video games and pro wrestling. Video courtesy of Derrick Hall. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)

