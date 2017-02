Derrick Hall of Chicago shares his last video of Timothy Hall, 10, who died after being trapped in a house fire Feb. 12, 2017, in Empire, CA. "My last moments with my son daddy love you," he added in sending the video. He described Timothy as "a joyful kid" who loved video games and pro wrestling. Video courtesy of Derrick Hall. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)