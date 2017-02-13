Watching Water

River level on Tuolumne about to rise while San Joaquin already is overflowing and flooding parts of southwest Stanislaus County. Jeff Jardine / jjardine@modbee.com
jjardine@modbee.com

Education

Tearful mom talks of daughter's suicide

On the 2nd anniversary of her daughter's death, Latisha Cypriah speaks to Modesto City School Board members of her daughter's suicide after an eruption of teen drama led to her being transferred away from the school where she had been on sports teams and had friends.

Local

Turlock-raised actress Erika Ervin returns

Transgender actress Erika Ervin comes home for Turlock Comic Con. The star of American Horror Story: Freak Show was raised in Turlock. Also known as Amazon Eve, she is the world's tallest model according to Guinness. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com)

Editor's Choice Videos