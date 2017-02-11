Dueling Planned Parenthood rallies in Modesto

Hughson High captured top prize in the Stanislaus County Academic Decathlon, breaking the 16-year winning streak of Oakdale High. They study for a the state championship Feb. 7, 2017, in Hughson, CA. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com
On the 2nd anniversary of her daughter's death, Latisha Cypriah speaks to Modesto City School Board members of her daughter's suicide after an eruption of teen drama led to her being transferred away from the school where she had been on sports teams and had friends.
A man armed with a gun forced his way into a home on Alexandria Court in Modesto, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2017, and opened fire on people inside. The man did not hit anyone, but was subdued by the victims and later died, according to Heather Graves, spokeswoman for the Modesto Police Department. (Modesto Police Department)
Transgender actress Erika Ervin comes home for Turlock Comic Con. The star of American Horror Story: Freak Show was raised in Turlock. Also known as Amazon Eve, she is the world's tallest model according to Guinness. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com)
The first-ever Turlock Comic Con attracted large crowds at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds Saturday, Feb. 4. The one-day event continues until 6 pm. Admission is $5. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com)
Sylvan Elementary will become Sylvan STEAM Academy with project-based learning next year, open to all neighborhood kids and other students as space allows (apply by Feb. 28). Information night presenters explain. Catch the next one Feb. 15, 2017, at the school in Modesto, CA. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)