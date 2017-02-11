Dueling Planned Parenthood rallies in Modesto

Some 200 Planned Parenthood supporters rallied in Modesto while a handful of opponents also demonstrated Saturday. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com)
mrowland@modbee.com

Education

Tearful mom talks of daughter's suicide

On the 2nd anniversary of her daughter's death, Latisha Cypriah speaks to Modesto City School Board members of her daughter's suicide after an eruption of teen drama led to her being transferred away from the school where she had been on sports teams and had friends.

Local

Turlock-raised actress Erika Ervin returns

Transgender actress Erika Ervin comes home for Turlock Comic Con. The star of American Horror Story: Freak Show was raised in Turlock. Also known as Amazon Eve, she is the world's tallest model according to Guinness. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com)

Education

Sylvan STEAMS ahead for 2017-18

Sylvan Elementary will become Sylvan STEAM Academy with project-based learning next year, open to all neighborhood kids and other students as space allows (apply by Feb. 28). Information night presenters explain. Catch the next one Feb. 15, 2017, at the school in Modesto, CA. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)

Editor's Choice Videos