Teaching survival at Sonora school

Police and sheriff's departments team up to prepare students in the event an armed intruder attacked their campus. The aim is to slow the gunman and escape. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com
jsilva@modbee.com

Local

Hit and run investigation ends in house fire

California Highway Patrol officer Chuck Leon was investigating a hit-and-run when he found the suspect at his home which was on fire Friday night. Leon helped the man out of the house along with his daughter. The man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit-and-run. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)

Crime

Man shot to death in east Modesto

A man was shot to death on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, on the corner of Ortega Drive and Galvez Avenue in Modesto, Calif. The Modesto Police Department is investigating the homicide. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)

Local

Women's March Modesto draws large crowd

Close to 1,000 people gathered for the Women's March Modesto to protest the new administration and rally around progressive causes. Marchers went down McHenry to Graceada Park with signs, chants and more. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com)

Editor's Choice Videos