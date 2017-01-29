Pedestrian dies after vehicle hits him in Riverbank

A pedestrian died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on a road Saturday evening in Riverbank, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The incident occurred about 6:50 p.m. on Patterson Road, west of Oakdale Road. Sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Bejaran said the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing in a dark area of the road when he was struck.
He said the pedestrian, an elderly Riverbank man, was heading east. The vehicle that struck him also was heading east on Patterson.
Bejaran said the pedestrian was on the road when he was hit by the vehicle. The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Sheriff’s officials on Sunday afternoon had not released the pedestrian’s name pending family notification.
The sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and investigated the death. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No arrests were made.
