Mother makes appeal to daughters killer

Elise Peoples makes a statement regarding the Dec. 3 murder of her daughter Dahvish Gilliam. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com)

Local

Women's March Modesto draws large crowd

Close to 1,000 people gathered for the Women's March Modesto to protest the new administration and rally around progressive causes. Marchers went down McHenry to Graceada Park with signs, chants and more. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com)

Local

Rain, wind and tree work in Modesto

Modesto was hit with more rain and wind on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The weather kept Modesto's Forestry Division hard at work as tree trimmer and licensed arborist Dennis Montes worked on trees on Madera Avenue. ( Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)

Local

Mother and daughter reunited

Late Thursday night, Brandy Chapman reunited with her mom, Shelly Suzanne Jennings for the first time in nearly 24 years. Their moment took place in a Salida motel, ending a search and a chapter of a story that captivated people from Oklahoma to Oakdale and beyond over the past month. (Andy Alfaro and Jeff Jardine)

Editor's Choice Videos