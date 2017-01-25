Turlock Council names Amirfar police chief

Stacey Jensen's second grade class read 1,000 books to earn a Pajama Read-In at Eisenhut Elementary in the Stanislaus Union School District of north Modesto, CA, complete with cocoa and s'mores on Jan 20, 2017. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com
Modesto was hit with more rain and wind on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The weather kept Modesto's Forestry Division hard at work as tree trimmer and licensed arborist Dennis Montes worked on trees on Madera Avenue. ( Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)
Late Thursday night, Brandy Chapman reunited with her mom, Shelly Suzanne Jennings for the first time in nearly 24 years. Their moment took place in a Salida motel, ending a search and a chapter of a story that captivated people from Oklahoma to Oakdale and beyond over the past month. (Andy Alfaro and Jeff Jardine)
The abstract play structure that became the featured piece in the Modesto Children's Park at Beard Brook Park 59 years ago needs to be restored and moved. The homeless have taken over the park, and no parents will take their kids to play there anymore.