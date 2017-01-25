Turlock Council names Amirfar police chief

The Turlock City Council takes an enthusiastic vote to name 26-year department veteran Nino Amirfar chief of the Turlock Police Department. (Nan Austin/ naustin@modbee.com)
Education

Pajama-clad Eisenhut 2nd graders read s'more

Stacey Jensen's second grade class read 1,000 books to earn a Pajama Read-In at Eisenhut Elementary in the Stanislaus Union School District of north Modesto, CA, complete with cocoa and s'mores on Jan 20, 2017. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com

Local

Rain, wind and tree work in Modesto

Modesto was hit with more rain and wind on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The weather kept Modesto's Forestry Division hard at work as tree trimmer and licensed arborist Dennis Montes worked on trees on Madera Avenue. ( Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)

Local

Mother and daughter reunited

Late Thursday night, Brandy Chapman reunited with her mom, Shelly Suzanne Jennings for the first time in nearly 24 years. Their moment took place in a Salida motel, ending a search and a chapter of a story that captivated people from Oklahoma to Oakdale and beyond over the past month. (Andy Alfaro and Jeff Jardine)

Local

Art Play Sculpture's Future In Jeopardy

The abstract play structure that became the featured piece in the Modesto Children's Park at Beard Brook Park 59 years ago needs to be restored and moved. The homeless have taken over the park, and no parents will take their kids to play there anymore.

