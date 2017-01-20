Modesto draws interest for LA passenger flights

The president of Great Lakes Airlines reiterated his company’s interest in providing passenger flights between Modesto and Los Angeles. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com)

Art Play Sculpture's Future In Jeopardy

The abstract play structure that became the featured piece in the Modesto Children's Park at Beard Brook Park 59 years ago needs to be restored and moved. The homeless have taken over the park, and no parents will take their kids to play there anymore.

Almond growers nourish bees

Almond growers learned how to keep pollinating bees healthy at an orchard near Livingston, California, on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)

Blue Mass at St Joseph's

First responders from across Stanislaus County gathered in Modesto on Saturday for the annual Blue Mass, a chance for the community to thank emergency personnel and offer prayers as they go back out to serve in the new year. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com)

Fun in the snow in Tuolumne County

Families flocked to free recreations areas in Tuolumne County for fun in the snow. Crowds were at Three Links Camp and Little Sweden as snow returned to lower elevations. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com)

Storms dislodge hyacinth from Tuolumne

Heavy flows on the Tuolumne River in Modesto, California, have cleared out water hyacinth, a nonnative plant that degrades fish habitat and boating, in January, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)

