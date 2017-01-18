Storm takes down power lines and trees

Scenes from down powerlines and trees throughout Stanislaus county (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)
Eviction attempt leads to standoff

Workers who were to assist deputies with an eviction by cutting open a door if necessary said they were threatened with a gun by the resident. A standoff ensued, but law enforcement left the scene to defuse the situation. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Blue Mass at St Joseph's

First responders from across Stanislaus County gathered in Modesto on Saturday for the annual Blue Mass, a chance for the community to thank emergency personnel and offer prayers as they go back out to serve in the new year. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com)

Fun in the snow in Tuolumne County

Families flocked to free recreations areas in Tuolumne County for fun in the snow. Crowds were at Three Links Camp and Little Sweden as snow returned to lower elevations. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com)

EPA honors Crystal Creamery

Crystal Creamery of Modesto, California, was recognized for its waste reduction by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, January 10, 2016. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)

Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired

One male was in custody and a search was on for a few others Monday morning after a crash and reports of shots fired near Sipherd Elementary School in Modesto. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

