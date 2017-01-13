Vacant building next to Arrow Inn burns again

A fire at a former restaurant next to the Arrow Inn on South Ninth Street destroyed property inside on Friday. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)
etracy@modbee.com

Local

EPA honors Crystal Creamery

Crystal Creamery of Modesto, California, was recognized for its waste reduction by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, January 10, 2016. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)

Crime

Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired

One male was in custody and a search was on for a few others Monday morning after a crash and reports of shots fired near Sipherd Elementary School in Modesto. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Education

Science rocks in Turlock High teacher's class

Geoscience teacher Ryan Hollister pioneers virtual field trips to geologic formations using cutting edge technology at Turlock High in Turlock, CA. His work was featured on National Public Radio show Science Friday in December. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)

Local

MID board member testifies on salmon

Larry Byrd, a board member for the Modesto Irrigation District, discusses a proposed increase in Tuolumne River flows at a hearing before the State Water Resources Control Board on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, in Sacramento, California. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)

Local

Searching For Missing Mom

Brandy Chapman drove 22 hours from Oklahoma to Modesto to search for her mother, Sherry Suzanne Jennings, last seen by any family members in Modesto in 1994. Chapman hopes to find her mom, who suffers from mental illness compounded by drug abuse, and take her home to Oklahoma where she can be reunited with the family and receive free treatment.

Local

Modesto mom needs kidney transplant

Dorilyn Harrison of Modesto has an unorthodox way of searching for an organ donation needed to save her life. When her friends and family members are out on the roads and freeways, magnetic signs on their automobiles make an appeal to potential donors. (Andy Alfaro and Ken Carlson)

