Vacant building next to Arrow Inn burns again

The newest Red Power Ranger came back to visit Prescott Junior High in Modesto, CA, on Jan.6, 2017. He spoke to AVID students about college, joined a PE class and held an assembly. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)
Geoscience teacher Ryan Hollister pioneers virtual field trips to geologic formations using cutting edge technology at Turlock High in Turlock, CA. His work was featured on National Public Radio show Science Friday in December. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)
Larry Byrd, a board member for the Modesto Irrigation District, discusses a proposed increase in Tuolumne River flows at a hearing before the State Water Resources Control Board on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, in Sacramento, California. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)
Brandy Chapman drove 22 hours from Oklahoma to Modesto to search for her mother, Sherry Suzanne Jennings, last seen by any family members in Modesto in 1994. Chapman hopes to find her mom, who suffers from mental illness compounded by drug abuse, and take her home to Oklahoma where she can be reunited with the family and receive free treatment.
Dorilyn Harrison of Modesto has an unorthodox way of searching for an organ donation needed to save her life. When her friends and family members are out on the roads and freeways, magnetic signs on their automobiles make an appeal to potential donors. (Andy Alfaro and Ken Carlson)