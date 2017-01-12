Dry Creek flowing high and fast

Images of Dry Creek in Modesto at East La Loma Park, South Morton Boulevard off La Loma Avenue, and Beard Brook Park. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com
jsilva@modbee.com

Local

MID board member testifies on salmon

Larry Byrd, a board member for the Modesto Irrigation District, discusses a proposed increase in Tuolumne River flows at a hearing before the State Water Resources Control Board on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, in Sacramento, California. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)

Local

Searching For Missing Mom

Brandy Chapman drove 22 hours from Oklahoma to Modesto to search for her mother, Sherry Suzanne Jennings, last seen by any family members in Modesto in 1994. Chapman hopes to find her mom, who suffers from mental illness compounded by drug abuse, and take her home to Oklahoma where she can be reunited with the family and receive free treatment.

Local

Modesto mom needs kidney transplant

Dorilyn Harrison of Modesto has an unorthodox way of searching for an organ donation needed to save her life. When her friends and family members are out on the roads and freeways, magnetic signs on their automobiles make an appeal to potential donors. (Andy Alfaro and Ken Carlson)

Local

Kids learn about almonds in Modesto

Almond grower Sara Sperry describes the business to students at Agnes Baptist School in Modesto, California, which had just received donated nuts, on Thursday, December 15, 2016. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)

Local

Turlock Singer and Foster Farms Give Donation

Turlock resident Felisha Dias selected United Samaritans Foundation to receive a donation of chicken this morning (12-29-16). After winning the "Oh Say, Can You Sing" contest she sang the national anthem before yesterday's Foster Farms Bowl in Santa Clara. In addition to her win, Foster Farms donated chicken to serve 1,000 meals.

Editor's Choice Videos