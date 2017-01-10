EPA honors Crystal Creamery

Crystal Creamery of Modesto, California, was recognized for its waste reduction by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, January 10, 2016. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)
jholland@modbee.com

Education

Science rocks in Turlock High teacher's class

Geoscience teacher Ryan Hollister pioneers virtual field trips to geologic formations using cutting edge technology at Turlock High in Turlock, CA. His work was featured on National Public Radio show Science Friday in December. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)

Local

MID board member testifies on salmon

Larry Byrd, a board member for the Modesto Irrigation District, discusses a proposed increase in Tuolumne River flows at a hearing before the State Water Resources Control Board on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, in Sacramento, California. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)

Local

Modesto mom needs kidney transplant

Dorilyn Harrison of Modesto has an unorthodox way of searching for an organ donation needed to save her life. When her friends and family members are out on the roads and freeways, magnetic signs on their automobiles make an appeal to potential donors. (Andy Alfaro and Ken Carlson)

Local

Kids learn about almonds in Modesto

Almond grower Sara Sperry describes the business to students at Agnes Baptist School in Modesto, California, which had just received donated nuts, on Thursday, December 15, 2016. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)

Local

Turlock Singer and Foster Farms Give Donation

Turlock resident Felisha Dias selected United Samaritans Foundation to receive a donation of chicken this morning (12-29-16). After winning the "Oh Say, Can You Sing" contest she sang the national anthem before yesterday's Foster Farms Bowl in Santa Clara. In addition to her win, Foster Farms donated chicken to serve 1,000 meals.

Editor's Choice Videos