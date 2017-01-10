EPA honors Crystal Creamery

Geoscience teacher Ryan Hollister pioneers virtual field trips to geologic formations using cutting edge technology at Turlock High in Turlock, CA. His work was featured on National Public Radio show Science Friday in December. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)
Larry Byrd, a board member for the Modesto Irrigation District, discusses a proposed increase in Tuolumne River flows at a hearing before the State Water Resources Control Board on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, in Sacramento, California. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)
Dorilyn Harrison of Modesto has an unorthodox way of searching for an organ donation needed to save her life. When her friends and family members are out on the roads and freeways, magnetic signs on their automobiles make an appeal to potential donors. (Andy Alfaro and Ken Carlson)
Almond grower Sara Sperry describes the business to students at Agnes Baptist School in Modesto, California, which had just received donated nuts, on Thursday, December 15, 2016. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)
Turlock resident Felisha Dias selected United Samaritans Foundation to receive a donation of chicken this morning (12-29-16). After winning the "Oh Say, Can You Sing" contest she sang the national anthem before yesterday's Foster Farms Bowl in Santa Clara. In addition to her win, Foster Farms donated chicken to serve 1,000 meals.