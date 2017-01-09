County leaders could give approval to conduct OID recall election in April

The Stanislaus County Registrar of Voters office will conduct a special recall election in Oakdale Irrigation District on April 25, if county leaders approve the request.
The county Board of Supervisors is scheduled to give routine approval under a consent item Tuesday. A petition to recall OID board member Linda Santos was filed Nov. 10 and was certified by Registrar of Voters Lee Lundrigan last month.
Santos would be removed from office if a majority of votes from OID District 4, southeast of Oakdale, favor the recall proposal. Voters could choose a new board member from a list of candidates on the same ballot. The person receiving the highest number of votes would be elected to complete Santos’ unexpired term.
Santos’ political opponents accuse her of favoring friends, campaign contributors and special interests instead of representing her constituents in the district.
Recall proponents submitted 660 signatures, and 628 were validated by Lundrigan’s office, well above the required number of signatures. The recall effort needed 25 percent of the 1,683 registered voters in Santos’ district to sign the petition.
Santos has said she has not done anything that would justify a recall vote, which would come less than 17 months after she won a four-year term in a valid election.
The irrigation district is expected to reimburse the county for the election costs, estimated at $21,560. If the item receives routine approval from county supervisors Tuesday, the elections office will open a nomination period Wednesday and accept papers from candidates until Feb. 9.
Voters would have the option of casting their ballots by mail or going to the polls between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on April 25.
Santos, 63, cruised to victory in the November 2015 election, along with her political ally, Gail Altieri, both of whom called for more transparency from OID’s leadership.
Santos and Altieri are often on the losing side of 3-2 board votes; in addition, the OID has been rocked by recent litigation over a water transfer proposal.
The three other board members, including Steve Webb, Herman Doornenbal and Gary Osmundson, took the unusual step of filing suit to bar the two women from closed-door strategy sessions on the litigation.
Ken Carlson: 209-578-2321
The county Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the basement chamber of Tenth Street Place, at 1010 10th St. in downtown Modesto. The following items are on the agenda:
– An 8:30 a.m. ceremony for swearing in board newcomer Kristin Olsen and supervisors Jim DeMartini and Vito Chiesa, who are beginning new terms.
– Selection of a board chairman and vice chairman for 2017.
– A $1.8 million increase in appropriations in the Public Works budget to begin Measure L road improvements.
Comments