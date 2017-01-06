Cows rescued from frigid waters of Dry Creek

Brandy Chapman drove 22 hours from Oklahoma to Modesto to search for her mother, Sherry Suzanne Jennings, last seen by any family members in Modesto in 1994. Chapman hopes to find her mom, who suffers from mental illness compounded by drug abuse, and take her home to Oklahoma where she can be reunited with the family and receive free treatment.
Dorilyn Harrison of Modesto has an unorthodox way of searching for an organ donation needed to save her life. When her friends and family members are out on the roads and freeways, magnetic signs on their automobiles make an appeal to potential donors. (Andy Alfaro and Ken Carlson)
Almond grower Sara Sperry describes the business to students at Agnes Baptist School in Modesto, California, which had just received donated nuts, on Thursday, December 15, 2016. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)
Chief Deputy District Attorney Marlisa Ferreira and lead investigator Kirk Bunch leave court while ignoring a reporter following a judge's decision to release defendant Frank Carson on his own recognizance. (Video by Erin Tracy/Photo by Andy Alfaro)
Attorneys and supporters had plenty to say after a judge Barbara Zuniga announced that three defendants in the Korey Kauffman case – Frank Carson, Baljit Athwal and Daljit Atwal – would be released on their own recognizance from Stanislaus County Jail on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)