Cows rescued from frigid waters of Dry Creek

Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District firefighters rescued two cows that had fallen into Dry Creek, west of Waterford on Friday (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)
etracy@modbee.com

Local

Searching For Missing Mom

Brandy Chapman drove 22 hours from Oklahoma to Modesto to search for her mother, Sherry Suzanne Jennings, last seen by any family members in Modesto in 1994. Chapman hopes to find her mom, who suffers from mental illness compounded by drug abuse, and take her home to Oklahoma where she can be reunited with the family and receive free treatment.

Local

Modesto mom needs kidney transplant

Dorilyn Harrison of Modesto has an unorthodox way of searching for an organ donation needed to save her life. When her friends and family members are out on the roads and freeways, magnetic signs on their automobiles make an appeal to potential donors. (Andy Alfaro and Ken Carlson)

Local

Kids learn about almonds in Modesto

Almond grower Sara Sperry describes the business to students at Agnes Baptist School in Modesto, California, which had just received donated nuts, on Thursday, December 15, 2016. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)

Local

Food and toy giveaway

Hundreds of families come to St. Joseph's Catholic Church for a Christmas meal and toy distribution by the St. Vincent de Paul Ministry. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Crime

Reaction to Frank Carson's release from jail

Attorneys and supporters had plenty to say after a judge Barbara Zuniga announced that three defendants in the Korey Kauffman case – Frank Carson, Baljit Athwal and Daljit Atwal – would be released on their own recognizance from Stanislaus County Jail on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)

