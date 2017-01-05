Cheryl Burke of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ to share her glow in Modesto, Turlock

At one time, cigarette-smoking men with stressful jobs were the poster children of heart attacks.
Two local hospitals want to raise awareness about heart disease in women, so they have arranged for television personality Cheryl Burke of “Dancing with the Stars” to speak next month at heart health events for women in Modesto and Turlock. Both events are Feb. 3.
Burke, 33, urges women to exercise regularly to protect themselves against cardiovascular disease and stroke. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States.
The Bay Area native will tell about performing on ABC’s popular dance show. Burke also produces a live stage show called “Love on the Floor.”
She will be the guest speaker for Doctors Medical Center’s Glow Red breakfast starting at 8 a.m. Feb. 3 at The Century, at 927 10th St., in downtown Modesto, and will speak at Emanuel Medical Center’s Glow Red luncheon later that morning in Turlock. The Turlock luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Assyrian American Civic Club, 2618 N. Golden State Blvd.
Ticket prices for both events are $30 each, or $300 to reserve a table for 10. The hospitals will donate the proceeds to the American Heart Association.
The two hospitals, owned by Tenet Healthcare Corp., believe that Burke can inspire women to stay in good physical condition and lower their risks of heart disease.
“In addition to being inspired by Cheryl Burke, women who come to the (Turlock) luncheon will have the opportunity to learn hands-only CPR, which can save a life,” said Sue Micheletti, chief executive officer of Emanuel Medical Center.
Doctors Medical Center borrowed the idea for Glow Red from its sister hospital in Turlock, which hosted 220 women at an event last year to raise awareness about heart disease.
According to a press release, participants are encouraged to “wear their favorite red outfit and/or accessories.”
The Amercan Heart Association provides some facts about cardiovascular disease in women:
▪ An estimated 44 million women are affected nationwide.
▪ The lifetime risk for stroke is actually higher for women than men.
▪ Heart attack symptoms can be different for women, and fewer women than men survive a first heart attack.
▪ Lifestyle changes and education are a good way to prevent heart disease and stroke.
Tickets for the Glow Red breakfast on Feb. 3 in Modesto can be purchased by calling 855-327-2225. Buy tickets for the Turlock luncheon by calling 888-545-6979.
