South Modesto nightclub back in business with beefed up security

A south Modesto nightclub reopened in time for New Year’s weekend after reaching an agreement with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department for increased security.
El Paraiso nightclub on Crows Landing Road had been closed since July, when county Treasurer-Tax Collector Gordon Ford did not renew its dance hall permit, based on Sheriff’s Department concerns about security.
Ford renewed the permit Wednesday, allowing the club to open Friday with its traditional Mexican folk music and dancing.
El Paraiso agreed to provide three radio-equipped security guards on Friday and Saturday nights, and also to prevent loitering outside the club after closing and require food trucks in the parking lot to close at 1 a.m. Some violent incidents have been blamed on people gathering around those food trucks after hours.
“It clearly demonstrates that we can work together with our community and come up with a mutually agreeable plan that promotes security,” Sheriff Adam Christianson said. “(The owners) have committed to implementing that plan. We think it’s a great outcome.”
Gabriela Bustos, daughter of co-owner Jorge Bustos, said the business is glad to be serving patrons again. She said the family-owned business has operated for almost 30 years and her father had to leave the state for work after the permit renewal was denied six months ago.
When the owners appealed the decision to county supervisors in October, the Sheriff’s Department said there were 84 law enforcement calls to the property in the past two years and 874 calls to areas around the business. The 911 calls included assaults, robberies and property crimes, and an August 2015 stabbing incident in the parking area outside the bar that sent several people to hospitals.
Before renewal of the dance hall permit in 2014, the Sheriff’s Department required extra lighting, security cameras and efforts to work with food vendors to prevent incidents. Those efforts apparently did not satisfy authorities, as the treasurer-tax collector notified Jorge Bustos on July 18 that his two-year permit renewal had been denied by the sheriff’s office.
Bustos, and co-owner Juvenal Alvarado, appealed that decision to county leaders.
Modesto Attorney Armando Flores, representing El Paraiso, told the Board of Supervisors in October that it wasn’t fair to blame the nightclub for incidents that occurred in the nearby neighborhood. And he charged that the owners were not given the reasons for denial of the permit.
El Paraiso’s appeal was supported by South Modesto Businesses United.
Supervisors were sympathetic but also concerned about safety issues. They approved a temporary permit for El Paraiso on condition the owners work out a security agreement with the sheriff.
The new agreement, which will come up for periodic review, also calls for:
▪ Two security guards on Sundays, with three required if Monday is a holiday.
▪ One guard assigned to walking the parking lot on weekends.
▪ Rules preventing patrons from going in and out of the nightclub.
▪ Taco trucks to close at 1 a.m., and a soft business closure at 1:30 a.m.
▪ Physical searches of patrons to prevent weapons inside the nightclub.
▪ Nightclub employees to report any incidents to law enforcement.
Gabriela Bustos said the club has not had a problem with fights inside the business. Many of the patrons are couples in their mid-30s and older who enjoy the live music.
To get ready to open again, the family repainted the nightclub inside and out, repaired the roof and created an outdoor area for smoking. The bar will close earlier on Mondays through Thursdays.
Bustos said a safe environment can be maintained by clearing the parking lot after closing and getting food vendors off the property. The owners also want to create a main entrance on Crows Landing Road and restrict access from Olivero Road where crowds from the neighborhood gather.
Christianson said violent crimes occur in this and other areas of the county, but it should not affect a business that works hard with authorities to address issues.
The sheriff said his department “would not have signed off (on the agreement) if we thought it was inadequate.”
Ken Carlson: 209-578-2321
Comments