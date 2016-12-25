Christmas meal at Salvation Army in Turlock

Attorneys and supporters had plenty to say after a judge Barbara Zuniga announced that three defendants in the Korey Kauffman case – Frank Carson, Baljit Athwal and Daljit Atwal – would be released on their own recognizance from Stanislaus County Jail on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)
Georgia DeFilippo, attorney Frank Carson's wife and a co-defendant in the murder case of Korey Kauffman, reacts to the news Carson will be released on his own recognizance. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)
Nicholas Kliewer, 50, was struck twice by a hit and run driver early Saturday morning and died at the scene. After the initial impact the driver backed over Kliewer as he fled the area (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com).
What arguably is the most distinctive home in Oakdale will go on the market this week. The home’s 14-foot-tall, Gothic-style windows face both streets on its corner lot. It’s one of the oldest homes in town at nearly 125 years. And it certainly is the only home with a steeple and church bell rising high above the front door. (Erin Tracy and Andy Alfaro)
The weather outside was far from frightful, making Dell’Osso Family Farm Holidays so delightful for its opening day. The Lathrop site got a late start to its season on a crisp, clear day Saturday morning. The largest attraction remains its Snow Tube Mountain. The 200-foot, multi-lane outdoor snow slide has been a big draw since Holidays on the Farm in 2009. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com)