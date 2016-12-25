Stanislaus County supervisor was independent, and smart, in three terms on board, colleagues say

1:03 Suspected DUI driver on the loose after Sheriff's deputy crashes during high speed chase Pause

0:40 River flow hearing packs Modesto hall

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends

0:39 Funworks karts go electric

3:17 Food and toy giveaway

0:39 Chief Deputy DA leaves court after judge's decision to release Frank Carson

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla

2:26 Reaction to Frank Carson's release from jail