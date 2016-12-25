Suspected DUI driver on the loose after Sheriff's deputy crashes during high speed chase

During the pursuit deputy collides with Lexus, loses control of cruiser and crashes into tree in downtown Modesto. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com)

Food and toy giveaway

Hundreds of families come to St. Joseph's Catholic Church for a Christmas meal and toy distribution by the St. Vincent de Paul Ministry. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Reaction to Frank Carson's release from jail

Attorneys and supporters had plenty to say after a judge Barbara Zuniga announced that three defendants in the Korey Kauffman case – Frank Carson, Baljit Athwal and Daljit Atwal – would be released on their own recognizance from Stanislaus County Jail on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)

Frank Carson to be released from jail

Georgia DeFilippo, attorney Frank Carson's wife and a co-defendant in the murder case of Korey Kauffman, reacts to the news Carson will be released on his own recognizance. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)

Family speaks of hit and run victim

Nicholas Kliewer, 50, was struck twice by a hit and run driver early Saturday morning and died at the scene. After the initial impact the driver backed over Kliewer as he fled the area (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com).

Alter-ed state: Oakdale church becomes custom home

What arguably is the most distinctive home in Oakdale will go on the market this week. The home’s 14-foot-tall, Gothic-style windows face both streets on its corner lot. It’s one of the oldest homes in town at nearly 125 years. And it certainly is the only home with a steeple and church bell rising high above the front door. (Erin Tracy and Andy Alfaro)

Dell'Osso Holidays on the Farm opening day

The weather outside was far from frightful, making Dell’Osso Family Farm Holidays so delightful for its opening day. The Lathrop site got a late start to its season on a crisp, clear day Saturday morning. The largest attraction remains its Snow Tube Mountain. The 200-foot, multi-lane outdoor snow slide has been a big draw since Holidays on the Farm in 2009. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com)

