Food and toy giveaway

Modesto Symphony Orchestra and Chorus conducted by Dr. Daniel R. Alfonso, Candy's Choristers, Johansen High School Valkyrie Voices, and the Opus Handbell Ensemble perform. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com)
Nicholas Kliewer, 50, was struck twice by a hit and run driver early Saturday morning and died at the scene. After the initial impact the driver backed over Kliewer as he fled the area (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com).
What arguably is the most distinctive home in Oakdale will go on the market this week. The home’s 14-foot-tall, Gothic-style windows face both streets on its corner lot. It’s one of the oldest homes in town at nearly 125 years. And it certainly is the only home with a steeple and church bell rising high above the front door. (Erin Tracy and Andy Alfaro)
The weather outside was far from frightful, making Dell’Osso Family Farm Holidays so delightful for its opening day. The Lathrop site got a late start to its season on a crisp, clear day Saturday morning. The largest attraction remains its Snow Tube Mountain. The 200-foot, multi-lane outdoor snow slide has been a big draw since Holidays on the Farm in 2009. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com)
Each December for more than two decades, the Oakdale Lions team with the community to take underprivileged children shopping. Thursday, Dec. 15, they took more than 220 children to the Kmart store, spending up to $135 on each child. Kmart designated special check-out stands for the group. Then they went to a pizza party at the Oakdale Sportsmen's Club.