Food and toy giveaway

Hundreds of families come to St. Joseph's Catholic Church for a Christmas meal and toy distribution by the St. Vincent de Paul Ministry. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com
Local

River flow hearing packs Modesto hall

Stanislaus County Supervisor-elect Kristin Olsen speaks about the state proposal to increase river flows on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, in Modesto, California. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)

Crime

Family speaks of hit and run victim

Nicholas Kliewer, 50, was struck twice by a hit and run driver early Saturday morning and died at the scene. After the initial impact the driver backed over Kliewer as he fled the area (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com).

Local

Alter-ed state: Oakdale church becomes custom home

What arguably is the most distinctive home in Oakdale will go on the market this week. The home’s 14-foot-tall, Gothic-style windows face both streets on its corner lot. It’s one of the oldest homes in town at nearly 125 years. And it certainly is the only home with a steeple and church bell rising high above the front door. (Erin Tracy and Andy Alfaro)

Local

Dell'Osso Holidays on the Farm opening day

The weather outside was far from frightful, making Dell’Osso Family Farm Holidays so delightful for its opening day. The Lathrop site got a late start to its season on a crisp, clear day Saturday morning. The largest attraction remains its Snow Tube Mountain. The 200-foot, multi-lane outdoor snow slide has been a big draw since Holidays on the Farm in 2009. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com)

Local

Oakdale Lions Club Christmas Shopping Tour

Each December for more than two decades, the Oakdale Lions team with the community to take underprivileged children shopping. Thursday, Dec. 15, they took more than 220 children to the Kmart store, spending up to $135 on each child. Kmart designated special check-out stands for the group. Then they went to a pizza party at the Oakdale Sportsmen's Club.

