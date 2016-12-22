Around the Region (12/23/16)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Institute for Continued Learning (MICL)
When: Jan. 12, 9-11:30 a.m.
Where: Modesto JC-West Campus, El Capitan Building, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Modesto Institute for Continued Learning (MICL) is a learning-in-retirement organization that offers classes, occasional trips and an exercise program. If you are curious about MICL, a seniors program, you are invited to its new location on MJC West Campus in the El Capitan Building. The informal meeting will be in the MICL classroom to hear about the Spring Curriculum at 10 a.m. You will be able to register for MICL before and after the meeting. Registration for the semester: 15 weeks is $40 plus a $10 parking fee. For more information or to register, call 209-575-6063 or visit mjc4life.org.
What: Exhibition: “Homebody: Painting by Chelsea America”
When: Jan. 10 to Feb. 2
Where: Modesto JC-East Campus, Art Gallery, 435 College Ave.
Info: Modesto Junior College Art Gallery presents “Homebody: Painting by Chelsea America,” an exhibit of works by the local artist. The display is open to the public from Jan. 10 to Feb. 2. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Working in painting, drawing, photography, video and performance, America investigates themes around self-worth, vanity, materialism, and the dynamics of sex and power in the domestic landscape. A public reception with the artist will be held Jan. 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the gallery. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 209-575-6819.
EMPIRE
What: Friends of the Empire Library meeting
When: Jan. 10, 5-6 p.m.
Where: Empire Library Meeting Room, 18 Abbie St.
Info: The Friends of the Empire Library will hold its monthly meeting and the public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Roz Starn at 209-551-0102.
SONORA
What: InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition entries
When: Through Jan. 23
Where: Tuolumne County Arts Alliance, 251 Barretta St.
Info: The Tuolumne County Arts Alliance presents the 30th annual InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition. Entries are now being accepted using the web-based competition management system Smarter Entry. The deadline for final entries is Jan. 23 by 6 p.m. The Call for Entry, instructions and further information can be found at www.Infocus-tcaa.org. This year’s competition will be in the categories of landscapes, nature, people, man-made and elements of design. For more information, call the alliance at 209-532-2787, email contests@tuolumnecountyarts.org or visit www.Infocus-tcaa.org.
75 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the Newman Exchange Club treated and entertained children from the local community. More than 500 children were guests of the Newman Exchange Club at the club’s annual Christmas party. The club and manager Charles Gray treated the children to a matinee at the West Side Theater, with a reception afterward with Santa Claus, on the library’s south lawn. There the children were given gifts that included a toy, candy, nuts and fruits by Santa Claus and his assistants. Some of the assistants included the Rev. H. J. von Renner, Chief of Police M. L. Hauser and members of his staff.
