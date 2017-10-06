Looking for a job? Vintage Faire Mall, Bass Pro Shops hiring for the holidays

Would you like to work for Santa Claus? Here’s your chance.
WorldWide Photography, which operates the Santa HQ set in Vintage Faire Mall each holiday season, is holding a hiring event this weekend. It’s the first of two hiring events set at the mall. Later in the month, the Bass Pro Shops location in Manteca also will have a hiring day for its Santa’s Wonderland.
From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Vintage Faire representatives will conduct on-site interviews. Part-time and full-time positions are available, with staff and supervisory roles. The Santa photo set is open seven days a week, 6 to 12 hours a day, during the holiday season.
For more information, go to the mall’s website and click on “jobs”.
The following weekend, Victoria’s Secret will have a hiring event. The retailer is seeking employees for its Pink and main stores. Applicants must be 18 or over. They can stop by the store between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 15. More information is available online at VictoriasSecret.com . Information also is available there for seasonal positions available at the parent company’s other stores, including Bath and Body Works in Turlock.
On Wednesday, Oct. 18, all Bass Pro Shops will be hiring seasonal associates to assist in the Santa’s Wonderland event that begins in mid-November and continues through Dec. 24.
Santa’s Wonderland is a free event for families that includes photos with Santa, crafts for kids, plus games and activities.
Those interested may apply in advance now by visiting www.basspro.com/careers, selecting a retail location and applying for the job titled “Get Hooked with a Seasonal Position at Bass Pro Shops.” Advance applicants will then participate in on-site interviews during store operating hours Oct. 18. Walk-ins are also welcomed. Applicants must be at least 18.
Other Modesto-area retailers also recently announced holiday hiring plans.
Target, which has two stores in Modesto, one each in Turlock, Riverbank, Manteca and Merced, plans in-store hiring events from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 13 to 15.
