More than 100 jobs await at Amazon’s next location a short drive from Modesto

Amazon is spreading its footprint to Manteca, with a delivery center expected to employ upwards of 100 people.
The online shopping giant is renovating a 91,134-square-foot building at 2403 W. Louise Ave. that used to house Carolina Logistics, a warehouse company for food producers.
The operation will not be nearly as large as the Amazon fulfillment centers in Patterson, Tracy and elsewhere, but it will help with getting goods to residential and business customers in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.
“We appreciate Amazon’s business investment in our community and look forward to the many jobs that will be created for the region,” Manteca Mayor Steve DeBrum said in a news release.
The new center will open in a few months and have full-time and part-time workers. More information is at www.amazon.jobs.
The city worked with Exeter Property Group, which owns the building, to bring Amazon in, said Don Smail, economic development manager for Manteca.
The fulfillment centers in Patterson and Tracy were among the first in California for Amazon. They are coming soon to Stockton, Sacramento and Fresno.
John Holland: 209-578-2385
