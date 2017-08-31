Reed Saxon AP
Reed Saxon AP

Employment News

More than 100 jobs await at Amazon’s next location a short drive from Modesto

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

August 31, 2017 5:55 PM

Amazon is spreading its footprint to Manteca, with a delivery center expected to employ upwards of 100 people.

The online shopping giant is renovating a 91,134-square-foot building at 2403 W. Louise Ave. that used to house Carolina Logistics, a warehouse company for food producers.

The operation will not be nearly as large as the Amazon fulfillment centers in Patterson, Tracy and elsewhere, but it will help with getting goods to residential and business customers in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.

“We appreciate Amazon’s business investment in our community and look forward to the many jobs that will be created for the region,” Manteca Mayor Steve DeBrum said in a news release.

The new center will open in a few months and have full-time and part-time workers. More information is at www.amazon.jobs.

The city worked with Exeter Property Group, which owns the building, to bring Amazon in, said Don Smail, economic development manager for Manteca.

The fulfillment centers in Patterson and Tracy were among the first in California for Amazon. They are coming soon to Stockton, Sacramento and Fresno.

John Holland: 209-578-2385

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA 1:16

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA
More shelters, megachurch open for Houston Harvey victims 1:14

More shelters, megachurch open for Houston Harvey victims
Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 1:24

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse

View More Video