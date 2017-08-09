Caltrans has plenty of potholes to fill — and more than 1,100 job openings

Jobs fairs in Merced and Stockton are part of a push to fill more than 1,100 openings at the California Department of Transportation.
The Sacramento Bee reports that the agency is seeking both blue-color and white-collar employees for road maintenance, engineering and many other tasks. The openings are around the state, with concentrations near Los Angeles, Fresno, Marysville and Oakland.
One reason for the hiring is a wave of retirements by baby-boomers. Another is the increased spending expected from the gasoline tax hike recently signed by Gov. Jerry Brown.
The Stockton job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21 at San Joaquin County agricultural commissioner, 2101 E. Earhart Ave., Suite 100.
The Merced event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at the University of California, Merced. It will be part of the Graduate Schools Fair in the Joseph Edward Gallo Recreation & Wellness Center Gym.
