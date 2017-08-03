Lawsuit says Amazon shorted workers in Patterson and San Bernardino

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:26 Check out the explosive surprise this Lincoln rancher found in his pigpen Pause 1:20 Watch stranded band members perform roadside concert 0:30 Watch burglars try to break into Modesto home, steal packages instead 1:46 Brother of road rage victim speaks out after sister shot in the head 0:59 Why is this vehicle being impounded? California Highway Patrol explains 2:05 See how CalTrans cleaned up this dramatic plane crash in only an hour 0:48 Crews battle fire at Riverbank tire shop 0:33 Police investigating after man found dead atop roof in Modesto 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 1:24 Soar over the moonlit Pacific Ocean, night lights of San Francisco and on to Denver Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A look inside the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Patterson, Calif. The company shows off the latest robotic technology and discusses hiring for the upcoming holiday season. jlee@modbee.com

A look inside the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Patterson, Calif. The company shows off the latest robotic technology and discusses hiring for the upcoming holiday season. jlee@modbee.com