Lawsuit says Amazon shorted workers in Patterson and San Bernardino

Two former employees accuse Amazon of wage-law violations at fulfillment centers in Patterson and San Bernardino.
The lawsuit, filed in Stanislaus County Superior Court, said the company shorted the plaintiffs on overtime, meal breaks and other requirements under state law. They are seeking class-action status on the grounds that other employees might have suffered the same.
Amazon spokeswoman Ashley Robinson declined via email to discuss the suit in detail.
“As this is pending litigation, we are unable to comment,” she said. “We follow all California state labor laws and pay our employees competitive wages.”
Amazon employs thousands of people at its fulfillment centers, which ship items purchased through the online giant. Plaintiff attorney David Yeremian noted in a news release that CEO Jeff Bezos is worth more than $90 billion.
“But how much of his success comes at the expense of thousands of workers at Amazon fulfillment centers who aren’t paid all the wages they are due?” Yeremian said.
The Los Angeles-based employment law specialist filed the suit on behalf of Linda Quinteros, who had worked in Patterson, and Christopher Ward, a former San Bernardino employee.
The plaintiffs claim violations going back at least four years. They include failing to pay overtime after eight hours in a day or 40 hours in a week, failure to provide a meal break after five hours, failing to pay a premium for working a split shift, and “rounding” clock-in and clock-out times.
