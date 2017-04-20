Event toasts job creators in Stanislaus

More than 50 employers garnered praised Wednesday for creating jobs in Stanislaus County last year.
A gathering at Dust Bowl Brewing in Turlock recognized employers that added at least 20 jobs or grew their staffs by at least 20 percent. It was the second annual event put on by Opportunity Stanislaus, which promotes economic growth.
The total number of jobs was not available, but they were no doubt a key part of the recovery that has continued from the severe downturn nearly a decade ago. Stanislaus had about 4,900 more people at work in December 2016 than a year earlier, the California Employment Development Department reported.
“A key part of a healthy economy is new jobs, and Opportunity Stanislaus is proud to be involved in helping employers connect with job seekers locally,” said Dave White, chief executive officer.
The honorees:
FOOD/BEVERAGE MANUFACTURING: Crystal Creamery, Blue Diamond Growers, E.&J. Gallo Winery, Frito Lay, Hughson Nut, Seneca Foods, Stanislaus Food Products, Valley Milk
OTHER MANUFACTURING: Flory Industries (nut harvesting); Pacific Southwest Container; Repsco (plastics); Southwest Hide
HEALTH CARE: American Tree Medical, Doctors Medical Center, Golden Valley Health Centers, Health Plan of San Joaquin, Kaiser Permanente, Med America, Memorial Medical Center, Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
EDUCATION: California State University, Stanislaus; Modesto Junior College
SOCIAL SERVICES: Cambridge Academies, Center for Human Services, Davis Guest Home
HIGH TECH: Fire 2 Wire, NOVO Consulting, Oportun
GROCERY: La Perla Tapatia, Save Mart, Winco
STAFFING SERVICES: Aerotek, Availability Professional Staffing, Balance Staffing, Kelly Services
WAREHOUSE/DISTRIBUTION: Amazon, Americold, Bell-Carter Packaging
AUTOMOTIVE: Burnside Body Shop, Pilot Flying J Travel Centers, Prime Shine Car Wash
REAL ESTATE/FINANCE: Grimbleby Coleman CPAs, NAI Benchmark, Scenic Oaks Funding, Self-Help Credit Union, Wells Fargo
OTHER: Don’s Mobile Glass; DoubleTree by Hilton; Geil Industries (security and janitorial); Modesto Nuts; OCAT (Taco Bell restaurants); Starlite Trucking; Teichert Construction.
THEY LIKE THEIR JOBS
Wednesday’s event also honored winners of the Best Places to Work contest, based on employee surveys:
▪ Ambeck Mortgage
▪ Huff Construction
▪ Community Hospice
▪ DeHart Plumbing, Heating and Air
▪ Grimbleby Coleman
▪ PMZ Real Estate
▪ Prime Shine
▪ Warden’s Office Products
▪ Opportunity Stanislaus
