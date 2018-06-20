Third time is the Italian charm as prominent valley chef readies new Ripon restaurant

John Surla's new restaurant is currently being built in Ripon, Calif. This will be Surla's third restaurant in the valley. He also owns Surla’s in Modesto and Lola Bistro in Hilmar. The new restaurant will be called Fina, after his wife Josephine pictured here with him on Tuesday June 19, 2018 on the Ripon site. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com