Feel the California love and meat at Buckhorn BBQ in Modesto’s Vintage Faire Mall

Carnivore's delight awaits at Modesto's new Buckhorn BBQ The new Buckhorn BBQ opens this week at Vintage Faire Mall. The Northern California chain specializes in smoked and grilled meats including tri-tip. This is the first Buckhorn location outside of the Bay Area and Sacramento region. Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com ×

