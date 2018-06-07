When will you be able to bowl, play and more at Turlock’s new Ten Pin Fun Center?

Tour of the progress on Turlock's Ten Pin Fun Center The new Ten Pin Fun Center in Turlock's Monte Vista Crossings is slated to open in September. It will feature a 34-land bowling alley, arcade, virtual reality roller coaster, two-story laser tag arena and restaurant. Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com ×

SHARE COPY LINK The new Ten Pin Fun Center in Turlock's Monte Vista Crossings is slated to open in September. It will feature a 34-land bowling alley, arcade, virtual reality roller coaster, two-story laser tag arena and restaurant. Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com