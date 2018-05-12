Kids bouncing off the wall? New Modesto and Turlock indoor playgrounds to the rescue

Say the little ones are bouncing off the walls at home. But it’s too hot to go to the park. And you’ve already exhausted all of their grandparents' goodwill for the week.
Well, fear not, you can still take your bundles of joy someplace to expend all that energy. Two new indoor playgrounds have opened, one in Modesto and one in Turlock, to help the frazzled or fun-seeking (or both) parents out there. Modesto Play on Sisk Road and Kidz Time Indoor Playground on Hawkeye Avenue in Turlock both debuted in the past few weeks. They offer large play structures, toys and more in a safe, indoor and air-conditioned environment.
Modesto Play is the larger of the two new businesses and is located in the shopping center on Sisk Road next to Vintage Faire Mall, a few doors down from the Babies R Us. Opened in late April, the 5,000 square-foot space features a large play structure on one wall — complete with slides, rope tunnel and even a colorful padded sailboat to climb on. On the other side is a bounce house and play area with block and other large toys.
Owner Natalie Topete of Manteca got the idea for the business after taking her daughter, now 3, to various playgrounds both indoors and out. So she started researching, which involved more playing at sites from Sacramento to San Francisco. As a first-time business owner, she got help from the local Valley Sierra Small Business Development Center with free classes and counseling.
Topete designed the play structure so parents and guardians can see their children at almost all times. She said other indoor playgrounds have solid sides or other obstructions where you can lose sight of your kids. The space also has two separate private party rooms, a smaller playroom with a train table and other play sets, an air hockey and digital basketball area and an infant and nursing room. Modesto Play also has a small dining area where they sells snacks and drinks (and socks, in case you forgot yours). She hopes to add music classes and storytime sessions in the near future.
While the next door Babies R Us is set to close this summer, as part of the shutdown of its parent company Toys R Us, Topete said she still expects the location to be a strong draw for area parents.
“Of course we’re sad they’re closing after we’ve just opened. But this is still a really great location,” she said.
The space is designed for kids ages 0 to 8 years old. All people who enter must wear socks — from kids to parents and guardians. It’s pay one price of limitless all-day play, including in-and-out privileges. Prices are $9.50 for one child, $7.50 for each additional sibling, $7.50 for "crawlers” (younger children who aren’t walking yet) and free for infants who aren’t crawling yet.
Find Play Modesto at 3500 Sisk Road, Suite F-2. Its hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (closed Mondays). For more information call 209-543-9184 or visit www.playmodesto.com.
In Turlock, Kidz Time Indoor Play opened earlier this month by Modesto resident Jessica Karam. The smaller indoor playground, at about 2,000 square-feet, features a multilevel play structure, slides, play sets and more. The final piece was installed this week and the space also can be booked for private parties. The indoor playground is open for ages 0 to 7 and, like with Modesto Play, only socks are allowed in the play area.
All-day admission is $10 for one child, $16 for two, $21 for three and $24 for four with $6 each additional child (with in-and-out privileges for all). Five-visit passes are available for $40 and "crawlers” under 1 years old can come in for $5. Find Kidz Time Indoor Playground at 809 W. Hawkeye Ave. in Turlock. Its hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information call 209-330-9933 or visit www.kidztimeindoorplayground.com.
Marijke Rowland: (209) 578-2284, mrowland@modbee.com, @marijkerowland
