Beer, anyone? Blaker Brewing opens to the public this week

By Marijke Rowland

January 09, 2018 06:54 PM

If you’ve been waiting for the Blaker Brewing taproom and brewhouse to open to the public, your patience is about to pay off.

The new Ceres craft brewery welcomes the public inside for a grand opening this weekend. The celebration will include live music, and local food trucks will be on site each night. The brewery, from founder Tom Lucas, will have 16 beers on tap. Having sampled a few myself pre-public opening, I can say confidently that you’re in for a treat.

The taproom will be open from 2-10 p.m. Friday, 12-10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. After that, the taproom will be open Thursdays through Sundays each week. You can visit Blaker Brewing at 1063 Montcalire Drive in Ceres. For more information, call 209-585-4040 or visit www.blakerbrewing.com.

Marijke Rowland: (209) 578-2284, mrowland@modbee.com, @marijkerowland

