This craft brewery doesn’t just have deep valley roots, it uses them in its beer

More Videos 0:59 New Ceres brewery & taproom goes farm to pint Pause 0:51 Winton man killed in Merced County crash 0:37 Two dead in major collision on Tully Road in Modesto 4:43 Manteca-Oakdale section final: Game highlights 1:29 Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 2:16 Watch as first responder, overdose patient discuss meeting in Modesto 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 12:35 Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 1:07 Buildings coming down to make way for Modesto courthouse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

New Ceres brewery & taproom goes farm to pint Blaker Brewing is opening its new brewery and taproom in a January. The Ceres spot will start hosting private parties and be open for growler sales in December. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com) Blaker Brewing is opening its new brewery and taproom in a January. The Ceres spot will start hosting private parties and be open for growler sales in December. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com) Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com

Blaker Brewing is opening its new brewery and taproom in a January. The Ceres spot will start hosting private parties and be open for growler sales in December. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com) Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com