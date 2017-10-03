This north Modesto shopping center sees new life as national chains move in

Another of Modesto’s longtime shopping plazas is getting a new lease on life as two large national discount chains move into long vacant spots.
Coffee Plaza at the intersection of Coffee Road and Floyd Avenue will be home to both dd’s Discounts and Family Dollar. The shopping center first opened in 1965 and had long had a grocery store as its anchor. But for close to a decade the anchor and junior anchor spots sat vacant.
Family Dollar celebrated its grand opening this weekend. The national retailer sells a variety of items including groceries, household goods and clothing. The 12,500-square foot space is on the southeast corner of the complex, on the opposite end of the strip populated by one of the center’s stalwart businesses, the Waffle Shop.
“These additions uplift everyone and now we’re back in the swing of things,” said Angel Polhemus, who has been managing the shopping center for Guardian Angel Property Services since 2000.
Adjacent to the new Family Dollar and filling the plaza’s 22,400-square-foot main anchor space will be dd’s Discounts. The national department store specializes in low-cost men’s, women’s and children’s apparel as well as home goods.
This will be Modesto’s second dd’s Discounts. The other store is on Tully Road and Bowen Avenue. Polhemus said she has been trying to lure the dd’s Discounts to the Coffee Plaza for a decade. The chain plans to debut the new Coffee Road store in 2018 and will keep both locations open.
“I think they’re all going to do really well here. This is a really good corner. We have a lot of long-running tenants — a barbershop, nail salon, taqueria, Chinese buffet and the Spice of India,” she said.
The Family Dollar at 2400 Coffee Road, Suite K, is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. For more information call 209-900-8126 or visit www.familydollar.com.
Elsewhere around the Business Beat:
While they may not have nine lives just yet, the Los Gatos Thrift Store now has two locations.
The nonprofit Modesto thrift shop, which opened in February on McHenry Avenue and Rumble Road in August, expanded to a second location on the corner of Kansas and Emerald avenues. Proceeds from sales at the store go toward helping small animals, either through adoption, spay and neuter programs and now a new food bank.
The second shop on Kansas is brimming with merchandise and also nearly double the size, at 4,000 square feet, of the McHenry site. Keith Callaway, who runs the stores with his wife Nancy wife and son Gustavo Quispe, said donations have been flooding into both locations. All they need now is more shoppers.
Since opening the McHenry Avenue site, the family has started a pet food bank for community members. Keith Callaway said dog and cat food bags are available to community members who apply. Several hundred pounds have been given away already. They have also started a free spay and neuter program which raffles off the service each month to a customer.
Since opening the second shop they have also started paying the sponsorships for animals at the Stanislaus County shelter. The want to continue pre-paying for adoptions, which allows potential owners to take home animals free of charge.
Los Gatos Thrift Store has locations at 3025 McHenry Ave. and 900 Kansas Ave. Hours for both stores are 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 12-4 p.m. Sunday. For more information call the McHenry Avenue store at 209-846-0241 or the Kansas Avenue store at 209-846-0839.
