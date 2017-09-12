Known for wine and honey, Turlock family branches into crepe for new restaurant

More Videos 1:13 A look inside Village One's new Rusty Red Grill Pause 0:14 Road sign's message surprises driver on Carpenter Road in Modesto 0:38 49-year-old man attempts suicide with chainsaw in Merced 11:07 Police: 5-year-old found dead in attack that severely injured mother 7:50 Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2 1:16 Oroville Dam spillway taking shape in this September 11 flyover 1:04 Police Chief Galen Carroll speaks about fallen sergeant 1:56 'It's now a new administration. Everything has changed.' 0:41 Future courthouse site in downtown Modesto 0:45 Merced County Sheriff discusses discovery of Jamie Tull Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Preview the menu at Loza Wine & Crepes New Downtown Turlock eatery offers crepes, locally made wine and other offerings. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com) New Downtown Turlock eatery offers crepes, locally made wine and other offerings. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com) Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com

New Downtown Turlock eatery offers crepes, locally made wine and other offerings. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com) Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com