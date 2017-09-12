We’re No. 1, in a good way finally. Modesto’s Food Fix tops list of U.S. food trucks

All-too often when Modesto winds up atop a national list you groan a little and think, “Great, what now?” But this time, oh man, this time it’s absolutely delicious.
Modesto’s Food Fix Truck has been named the No. 1 of the “101 Best Food Truck in America” for 2017. Yes, that’s right, the very best out of 101 food trucks across the nation, as rated by The Daily Meal website. The list was initially released in April, but made the rounds on social media again recently, drawing the attention of Food Fix owner Hank Olson who posted about it on Facebook this week.
The food truck was praised for its “fantastic food creations unlike anything you’ve ever seen on wheels” including its signature sandwiches like the Porkstrami & Pretzel, Root Beer Pulled Pork and Angry Bleubird.
Of course, this isn’t the first time Food Fix has gained national fame. The food truck was featured on an episode of Food Network star Guy Fieri’s show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” along with two other Modesto establishments, in April 2016.
