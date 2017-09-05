Who’s a good dog? Soon, pampered pups will have a new Turlock location for Top Notch

Very good dogs in Turlock will now have a new place to get the TLC they deserve with the expansion of Top Notch Kennels.
The Modesto-based business, which has been open for 15 years on Beckwith Court, is building a new facility in Turlock. Construction is underway on the site at 1118 S. Tegner Road, with a tentative open date of January 2018, according to its Facebook page.
Top Notch provides boarding, daycare, training and grooming services.
Top Notch has been open in the area for 15 years.
Owner Lisa Moore, a certified canine trainer and behavior counselor, has been working with dogs for some 30 years. In 1989 she started Top Notch Dog Training and then built Top Notch Kennels in north Modesto in 2002. The business has grown over the years expanding its services and footprint, including a special Pee Wee Cottage for small breed dogs and the Top Notch Play All Daycare on Culpepper Avenue in Modesto.
Top Notch is currently hiring permanent, full-time positions to staff the both sites. Training will be done in Modesto and some of the staff will then transfer to the Turlock facility once it opens. Dog lovers are invited to apply for kennel attendant and receptionist openings.
Those interested in applying should drop off their resumes at the current Modesto location at 3302 Beckwith Court during regular office hours. No phone call inquiries will be accepted.
For more information on Top Notch call 209-523-3138 or visit www.topnotchdogs.com.
Elsewhere around the Business Beat:
The new Miranda’s Buy & Sell in now open in Modesto.
The new thrift shop at 1221 E. Orangeburg Ave. has been operating since mid-August in the Walmart Neighborhood Market shopping plaza. It buys and sells gently used clothing, books, furniture, home decor, tools, sports equipment, electronics, toys, and more.
This is the third location for owner Esteban Miranda, a 26-year-old California State University, Fresno, graduate.
His other store locations are on West Olive Avenue in Merced and Bellevue Road in Atwater. Miranda said his shops are for people looking for deals on lightly used items and people who want to make quick cash but don’t want the hassle of throwing a yard sale.
The Orangeburg store is open for buying or selling from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
For more information call 209-566-9065 or visit the website, www.mirandasbuyandsell.com.
Marijke Rowland: (209) 578-2284, mrowland@modbee.com, @marijkerowland
Comments